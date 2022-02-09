French Montana reveals he once met ‘The Tinder Swindler’

French Montana has discovered he’s actually met The Tinder Swindler in the past.

The rapper shared a photo on his Instagram Stories where he’s seen alongside conman Simon Leviev, real name Shimon Hayut, who is the subject of Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler.

“I can’t believe I met the swindler,” Montana wrote on Instagram with the laughing emoji.

He later reposted the same photo with laughing emojis and a new caption: “Hey we just left the hospital. French Montana is fine again, we are fine again, but our enemies are after us. Please send 50k fast. Please.”

The documentary follows a group of women as they try to bring down Hayut, who is said to have scammed them for millions of dollars after meeting on a dating app.

He’s estimated to have stolen $10million (£7.4million) from a number of victims, going under the alias of Simon Leviev and gaining trust with the promise of expensive dates.

Hayut previously served five months of a 15-month prison sentence in Israel after traveling with a fake passport in 2019, where he was released on good behaviour. Before that, he served two years in prison in Finland in 2015 after being charged for defrauding three women, according to The Times Of Israel.

After the documentary aired, Hayut, who denies the accusations against him, promised to share “his side of the story” in the coming days.

“I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart,” Hayut wrote, before deleting his Instagram page.

Victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjoholm have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repay their debts.

“You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page,” they wrote.

“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much.”

They added: “We don’t want more people getting defrauded. We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back.”