‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister has died aged 62

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, star of Friday and The Dark Knight, has been found dead at his home, aged 62.

The news was confirmed by Lister’s manager Cindy Cowan, who said that the actor was found unresponsive at his residence in Marina Del Rey, California.

Cowan said that Lister had been displaying Covid-19 symptoms in recent days, leading him to cancel shooting for a new film. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement

“He was a gentle giant,” Cowan said of Lister in a statement. “He had a smile as broad as you could imagine. He’s going to be missed by so many. We’re all devastated.”

Since news of the actor’s death, tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment world.

Ice Cube, lister’s Friday co-star, tweeted: “RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

Other tributes to Lister came from Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer, who wrote: “Tiny Lister just died…. even #Debo couldn’t scare away 2020. F– that. I’m watching Friday tonight his honor. Rest in power, big man.”

Tiny Lister just died…. even #Debo couldn’t scare away 2020. Fuck that. I’m watching Friday tonight his honor. Rest in power, big man. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 11, 2020

Advertisement

Victoria Monet added: “Gotta watch the Fridays tonight. Rip Deebo.”

🥺 gotta watch the Fridays tonight. Rip Deebo — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) December 11, 2020

See more tributes to Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister below.

Most of you remember him best as Deebo. But my first and fondest memories of Tiny Lister was when he was Zeus and wrecked Hulk Hogan. #RIP https://t.co/V7uQxfadX1 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 11, 2020

I directed Tommy "Tiny" Lister about 6 years ago. There was nothing tiny about him. He was a towering force on set. Wish his family peace & healing now. https://t.co/DiYGmCrgR4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 11, 2020

RIP Tiny "Deebo" Lister 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iukTv2pnie — Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) December 11, 2020

Lister’s most famous role came as Deebo in 1995’s Friday. He also went on to appear in the film’s sequel, Next Friday.

As well as appearing in The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight, Lister was also a professional wrestler under the name Z-Gangsta.