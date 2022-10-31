‘Friday The 13th’ prequel series on the way from A24

A Friday The 13th prequel series is officially on the way courtesy of Peacock and A24.

The forthcoming series, titled Crystal Lake according to Variety, has been described as an “expanded prequel” and will be developed by Bryan Fuller.

Victor Miller, the writer of the original film in the horror franchise, is set to executive produce alongside Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian, as well as indie studio A24.

Advertisement

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

Fuller added: “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner.”

There are 12 films in the Friday The 13th Franchise so far, which began in 1980 and has been rebooted in 2009. There is no release date set yet for Crystal Lake.

In other horror franchise news, a first look at next year’s Evil Dead Rise has been released – take a look here.