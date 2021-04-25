Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2021 – rolling list

The Oscars 2021 take place in Los Angeles tonight (April 25), with the likes of Minari, Promising Young Woman and Nomadland all in the running for the awards.

David Fincher’s Mank goes into the ceremony with 10 nominations – the most one film has received this year – including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and more.

Nomadland, The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Sound Of Metal, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Minari have six nods apiece, with all of them in the running for Best Picture. Promising Young Woman, meanwhile, could take home a maximum of five trophies.

The Oscars 2021 ceremony will feature hubs in London and Paris for European-based nominees to attend, after it was initially announced stars would not be permitted to collect their awards over Zoom.

Guests will be permitted to attend the LA event at the Dolby Theatre and the city’s Union Station by using an essential worker waiver. They will also have to quarantine and take multiple COVID-19 tests ahead of the event.

Presenters at the ceremony will include Steven Yeun, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Bong Joon-ho, Halle Berry, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Bryan Cranston, Brad Pitt and more.

The winners of the Oscars 2021 will be updated live as they’re announced below. The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subesquent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Coleman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Original Song

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah

Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound Editing

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latash

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet