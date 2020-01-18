News Film News

Fyre Festival’s notorious Andy King has got his own Evian water bottle

It's “so good you’d do anything for it.”

Will Richards
Andy King fyre festival own show
King's revelation made him a meme sensation

Fyre Festival’s breakout star Andy King has got his own Evian water bottle.

The event planner became a star of Netflix’s Fyre documentary earlier this year after he said he was willing to do “whatever it took” and “prepared to suck dick” in order to secure a shipment of water for the troubled event.

Taking to Instagram to announce the new collaboration, King wrote: “Who’s thirsty!? On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit.”

The bottle comes along with the tagline “So good you’d do anything for it.” See the post below.

Last year, it was revealed that King is set to get his own reality show on the back of the Fyre documentary.

King said: “No one was more surprised than I was that a documentary spotlighting my only professional strike-out would result in an unbelievable outpouring of love and support, and overwhelming amount of interest and offers.”

Despite securing viral fame, it was previously claimed that King had “begged” for his story to be dropped from the film.

“I went to the producers and said: ‘Listen, I just talked with my lawyers and some of my creative team. They said “Andy, you’ve got to pull that thing. That cannot go in the documentary,” King told TMZ.

“But when I sat with the director, he said: “No, Andy, you don’t understand. Without that scene, there isn’t a documentary.”

