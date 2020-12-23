Gal Gadot defends Cleopatra casting in Patty Jenkins biopic

Advertisement

“We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”

She added: “I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course… People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

Gal Gadot also nodded to the potential for other artists to make another Cleopatra biopic, as well.

“You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it,” she said. “I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too.”

Gadot will be teaming up with filmmaker Patty Jenkins once more, after working together on Wonder Woman and this year’s sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

In a four-star review of the new film, NME said: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is a two hours of hope filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”