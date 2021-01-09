Gal Gadot says she cried watching ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot has admitted that she cried while watching Wonder Woman 1984 for the very first time.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor, who plays Diana Prince and her titular alter ego in the DC movie, said she was so engrossed in it that she didn’t even think about her own involvement.

“I can’t tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry other than it happens at the very beginning,” Gadot told Hello! (via msn). “I’ve never experienced that before. I was watching and all of a sudden I wasn’t the actress, the producer, or anything on set.”

She continued: “I was a little girl from a suburb in Israel watching this amazing character doing such incredible things. And I’m not an easy crier. I’m not the kind of woman who watches commercials and cries.

“I just had such a strong reaction to this movie and it caught me off guard. Usually I save my crying for special occasions… like when I’m pregnant!”

Gadot also talked about how proud she is of her Wonder Woman character and how it’s proven to be inspirational for so many people.

“It’s something I wasn’t really prepared for, so to see and hear the reaction from women, men, boys and girls, is just incredible,” she said.

She added: “There was one little boy I will always remember. He saw the movie and told his mother, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a woman’.

“It was all because of ‘Wonder Woman’ and everything she stands for and symbolises.”

Last month, Gadot opened up about her “own experience” which “wasn’t the best one” with Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League.

The Wonder Woman star has spoken out following an investigation launched by WarnerMedia into the set, after comments made by her co-star on the DC film, Ray Fisher.

“I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth,” Gadot told the Los Angeles Times. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened.”

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 3 has been confirmed and will be fast-tracked by Warner Bros, the studio has announced.