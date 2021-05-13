Gal Gadot sparks backlash after tweet about Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot has sparked controversy on social media with a tweet addressing the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star, who is a former Israel Defense Forces fighter, disabled comments on her post, but over 100,000 people have since quote-tweeted her message.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war,” Gadot wrote. “I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.

“Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

Journalist Tamoor Hussain shared Gadot’s tweet and wrote: “Denying Palestinians even a shred of compassion by refusing to acknowledge them and their suffering is a common tactic employed by their oppressors.”

Denying Palestinians even a shred of compassion by refusing to acknowledge them and their suffering is a common tactic employed by their oppressors. https://t.co/6EOZSfoELE — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 13, 2021

“Perhaps Israelites ought to stop stealing Palestinian territory, or even better, give the land back? Perhaps then there would be peace, @GalGadot?” another person added.

Many criticised Gadot’s post for not mentioning Palestine, and spoke of “mass genocide” and “ethnic cleansing”.

Other users voiced support for Gadot, with Greg Price saying: “The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she’s an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies.”

The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies. https://t.co/UZuIn3QNx5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

Gal Gadot most recently starred in Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Patty Jenkins, and will appear in Death on the Nile, alongside Armie Hammer and Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

The actress has also been cast as Cleopatra in a new film directed by Patty Jenkins, who she worked with on both Wonder Woman films.