‘Game of Thrones’ creators start on Lovecraft monster movie

Only a few months after Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and DB Weiss announced they would be stepping down from their commitment to a new Star Wars trilogy due to other commitments, their next project has been confirmed.

The directing duo are setting their sights on another seminal author after George RR Martin, with an ode to H.P. Lovecraft in a new film for Warner Bros, Deadline reports.

The feature will take stock of Lovecraft, a Hans Rodionoff graphic novel about the author, rather than his own stories. The novel asks of a world in which the monsters Lovecraft imagined were actually real.

Advertisement

The meta narrative takes place in the 1920s, and gives particular attention to one of Lovecraft’s most revered monsters, Cthulhu.

The film will be written by Phill Hay and Matt Manfredi, the team behind the Clash of the Titans remake. Karyn Kusama, director of Destroyer and Jennifer’s Body is on board as executive producer.

Benioff and Weiss pulled out of their commitments to a galaxy far far away due to scheduling conflicts with their upcoming Netflix deal – but it seems that beyond any kind of serial project akin to their previous experience, the first thing on the cards is the throwback monster movie, agreed on before the conflicting agreements confirmed in August.