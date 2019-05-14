‘Game Of Thrones’ showrunners confirmed to write next ‘Star Wars’ film

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed who will helm the first movie to be released after the current trilogy ends

The showrunners behind Game Of Thrones will write the next Star Wars movie to be released, it has been confirmed.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been announced as the pair who will helm the first film in the sci-fi franchise after the current trilogy ends.

Speaking at a media summit earlier today (May 14), Disney chairman Bob Iger said: “We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs. And we’re not saying anything more about that.”

While Iger didn’t give any more details on what direction Benioff and Weiss’ take on the Star Wars universe would head in, he did confirm fans would have to wait a while to see it. Disney is planning to take a three-year break between the release of The Rise Of Skywalker – the ninth episode of the main franchise – and the next Star Wars film.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“[We thought] it would be smart for us to take a bit of a hiatus while we figure out what’s next,” he said. “Now, we’re not going to wait until [The Rise of Skywalker] is released and start figuring it out, we’re actually hard at work doing that already. The conclusion that we reached was that three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to really gear up for the next film’s release.”

Previously, Benioff and Weiss had been reported to be writing and producing a new Star Wars series. Iger only addressed the next movie in the universe so it is currently unclear whether the duo are still in place to work on a series or if they are working on a standalone film.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is due for release on December 20, 2019. It’s directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Billie Lourd, and others.