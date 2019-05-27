Star also recently defended ending of HBO fantasy show

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has revealed the real reason why she turned down the role of lead character Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades Of Grey movies.

The star previously said she turned down the role because she was worried about being “pigeon holed”.

But she has now admitted that it was because of the amount of nudity in the films and fans’ continued obssession with her nude scenes as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series.

“The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game Of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character – I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake.”

She also said starring in a film “where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked” would have meant a constant discussion about nude scenes.

Clarke added: “I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question’.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently defended Game of Thrones‘ ending, after it proved controversial among fans.