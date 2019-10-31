David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced they were leaving the project earlier this week.

Details of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ plans for what would’ve been their now-axed Star Wars trilogy have been revealed.

Earlier this week, the Game Of Thrones showrunners revealed they were pulling out of the trilogy due to time constraints and their work for Netflix.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix project. So we are regretfully stepping away,” the pair told Deadline earlier this week of their decision to step down from the project.

They continued: “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

A new report in Variety now details the plans the pair had for the legendary franchise before they stepped away from the project.

“Benioff and Weiss had ambitious plans to take the Star Wars universe in a new direction, one that would exist apart from the Skywalker family saga that comprised the franchise’s centerpiece nine-film series,” the report states.

“The Star Wars period the pair was interested in exploring how the Jedi came to exist. However, Lucasfilm executives and the creators begin to see their visions for the films diverge during meetings last summer.”

It was confirmed in February 2018 that Benioff and Weiss would write and produce the new films for a new saga thought to be entirely separate to the main franchise – which will conclude in December with The Rise of Skywalker.

Then it was announced in August that the pair had signed a new deal with Netflix, with its worth believed to be in the region of $200 million, something that challenged the relationship between the pair and Star Wars bosses.

New Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian will come to new Disney streaming service Disney+ when it launches next month.