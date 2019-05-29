‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner on the chances of returning as Sansa Stark

Will we see the Queen of the North again?

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has ruled out a potential return to the world of Westeros as Sansa Stark.

The actress, whose character became Queen of the North at the end of the HBO fantasy show, says that it is “time to let her go” after spending a decade of her career on the show.

While HBO has previously ruled out direct spin-offs, Turner says the “trauma” of portraying Sansa would probably prevent her from reprising the role.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready… ish, to say goodbye to her,” she told Sky News. “I think my watch has ended. It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far.I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it’s time to let her go.

“I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma.”

Turner also spoke of the relief that came with no longer worrying about spoiling the secrets of the show’s final season.

“It is nice to not have to keep these secrets any more,” she said. “It’s been a long time just having to keep everything so under wraps, so that’s really enjoyable.

“But now I miss it. As soon as it finishes, now I’m like; ‘I wish I was still keeping those secrets. I wish I had snipers at my head – HBO snipers.'”

This comes after Turner previously hit out at a petition from disgruntled fans who campaigned for the show’s final season to be remade.

“The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from season one with Ned’s beheading,” she said.

“So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen – it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that a new Game of Thrones documentary also holds the answer as to how Arya Stark was finally able to slay the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell.