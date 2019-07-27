Gamora’s fate revealed in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene

Finally, we get answers...

The fate of Gamora has been revealed in a newly available deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame.

One of the most heavily discussed mysteries from the film was whether the character survived the final battle, and it’s now finally been resolved.

Even the film’s co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo admitted they weren’t 100% sure on her fate. “We don’t know whether she was dusted or whether she survived,” Joe told Business Insider. “That’s probably a question that Guardians [Of The Galaxy 3] will answer.”

Despite this supposed admission, a new deleted scene revealed that Gamora did indeed survive the death of Thanos in the final series.

In the new scene, which takes place just after Iron Man’s death, the Avengers get led in one by one, paying their respects. Gamora doesn’t take part in taking a knee, though, instead turning away from a distance.

As the Russos said, it’s likely we find out her next steps in the forthcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

It was revealed earlier this week that Avengers: Endgame is now officially the highest grossing film of all time, overtaking Avatar with a global revenue of £2.2316 billion ($2.7902 billion)

Scarlett Johansson has also been discussing the sadness she experienced when filming the Black Widow’s final scenes in the film. “It was really, really sad. I just felt overwhelmingly sad about it. It just felt like a big loss. So no, it didn’t make it any easier… I’m pretty sentimental, so I’d go, ‘Guys, this is it!’ And they’re like, ‘You’re getting your own film, it’s fine.’ But I was like, ‘It’s not the same’.”