Gary Glitter will not receive royalties from ‘Joker’, rights holders confirm

The disgraced singer's 'Rock and Roll Part 2' features in one scene in the new film

The rights holders of Gary Glitter‘s musical back catalogue have confirmed that he will not personally receive any royalties from the use of his 1972 song ‘Rock and Roll Part 2’ in Joker.

The track, which Glitter co-wrote with the late producer Mike Leander, features prominently as the soundtrack to one scene in Todd Phillips’ new DC Comics film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain.

The much anticipated release of the film earlier this month confirmed that the use of ‘Rock and Roll Part 2’ had made the final cut, prompting reports that Glitter — AKA Paul Gadd, who is currently serving a 16-year jail term for sexual crimes against children — could be set to receive royalties reaching the six-figure mark from the use of the song in the film.

However, rights holders of Glitter’s music have now confirmed that he will not be receiving any money from Joker. Speaking to The LA Times, Snapper Music, the London-based label that owns Glitter’s master recordings, said that Gadd sold his rights to the recording and publishing of ‘Rock and Roll Part 2’, as well as a number of his other songs, over two decades ago.

“Gary Glitter does not get paid,” a Snapper Music spokesperson told the paper. “We’ve had no contact with him.” The rep also confirmed that they don’t promote the use of the song in films or television “at all”, adding that filmmakers and TV producers “generally come to us” for permission to use the track.

Universal Music Publishing Group in the US also confirmed that Glitter would not be receiving any royalties from them for the use of ‘Rock and Roll Part 2’ in Joker.

“Gary Glitter’s publishing interest in the copyright of his songs is owned by UMPG and other parties, therefore UMPG does not pay him any royalties or other considerations,” a spokesperson confirmed to The LA Times.