The frame rate of Will Smith’s ‘Gemini Man’ is too high for US cinemas to show

Will Smith’s new movie Gemini Man arrives on Friday (October 11), but US cinemas are going to be unable to show the film as it was intended.

Ang Lee’s film, which stars Smith and a digitally manipulated younger version of his character, was filmed in 120 frames-per-second 4K 3D to make sure the former character looks as realistic as possible.

Despite the efforts to make the film as high quality as possible, it’s been confirmed that only 14 cinemas across the United States will be able to show Gemini Man in its full quality (via Polygon).

Speaking to Polygon after a full quality screening of the film, director Lee discussed the issues surrounding the film.

“People will be intimated by 3D and more data and more details,” he began. “It can be scary and most people won’t try it. But it also [gave] us more material to work with. We had 40 times more data, which meant 40 times more chance of flopping or succeeding.

“You just have more to work with, and in 3D, it’s sharper. Because of that, it made me want to do this. You can’t put on makeup or erase wrinkles or have his son play him and call that a clone.”

He concluded: “The scary part is that the TV is ahead of movies,” he said. “[But] I would like to show them it the right way.”

Below is the full list of cinemas showing the 120 frames-per-second 4K 3D version of Gemini Man as of October 11.

AMC Aventura Mall 24 – Miami, FL

AMC Century City 15 – Los Angeles, CA

AMC Del Amo 18 – Los Angeles, CA

AMC Disney Springs 24 – Orlando, FL

AMC Elmwood Palace 20 – New Orleans, LA

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14 – Denver, CO

AMC Hawthorn 12 – Chicago, IL

AMC Lincoln Square 13 – New York, NY

AMC Metreon 16 – San Francisco, CA

AMC North Point 12 – Atlanta, GA

AMC River East 21 – Chicago, IL

AMC Town Square 18 – Las Vegas, NV

AMC White Marsh 16 – Baltimore, MD

AMC Willowbrook 24 – Houston, TX