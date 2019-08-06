Chan would join Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden in the MCU's latest blockbuster

Gemma Chan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Marvel’s latest film The Eternals.

According to Variety, the star of Humans and Crazy Rich Asians is set to join previously-announced cast members Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden in the adaptation of Marvel’s 1970s comic book.

Chan played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel earlier this year. While her role in The Eternals hasn’t been confirmed, it’s believed Chan would be playing a different role than Minn-Erva. If she signed up, this would make Chan one of the first actors to play two different characters in the same comic book universe.

The Eternals is based on a comic book written by Jack Kirby for Marvel which began in 1976. Set millions of years in the past, it sees powerful aliens called The Celestials experiment on humans. While doing so, they create a race of superhumans known as The Eternals and a second villainous race, The Deviants.

The Eternals and The Deviants battle each other throughout history, as well as warring Gods from ancient Greek, Norse and Roman mythologies. Later, The Eternals leave Earth to explore other planets.

As well as Jolie and Madden, other actors already confirmed to appear in The Eternals include Salma Hayek, Kumali Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry. It will be the 25th film from Marvel and is due for release in US cinemas on November 6 2020.

The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, who previously made Songs My Brother Taught Me and The Rider. It’s written by brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo.