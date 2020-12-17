George Clooney has responded to Tom Cruise’s outburst on set of Mission: Impossible 7.

The actor and director was prompted for comment on Cruise’s alleged rant against a number of crew members on the new Mission: Impossible film who broke COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I wouldn’t have done it that big, I wouldn’t have pulled people out,” Clooney said on The Howard Stern Show, per IndieWire. “You’re in a position of power. It’s tricky, you do have a responsibility for everyone and he’s absolutely right about that.”

He added: “If the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible. It’s just not my style to take everybody to task that way.”

The audio of Cruise’s rant was leaked by The Sun earlier in the week, in which he can be heard saying” “We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

“It doesn’t help necessarily, to point to specific people in that way, but everybody has their own style,” George Clooney added. “The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it.

“I understand why he did it, he’s not wrong at all, I just don’t know if I would have done it quite that personally. But I don’t know the circumstances, maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

George Clooney is next starring in The Midnight Sky, which he also directed. The film will be released on Netflix on December 23.