George Clooney is a Brad Pitt superfan in new charity video

George Clooney has taken part in a new charity video for Omaze, in which he’s the world’s biggest Brad Pitt fan.

The sketch, created for the company that partners with charities for fundraising events, came as part of a competition to win the chance to hang out with Clooney and his wife Amal at their house in Lake Como, Italy.

In the video, Clooney plays a character who “crashed with a normal guy during quarantine, terrorising him with Brad Pitt, Ocean’s Eleven and Batman & Robin” as the “worst roommate ever.

Showing off all his Brad Pitt memorabilia in his bedroom and wearing a t-shirt and hugging a pillow both emblazoned with Pitt’s face, Clooney said: “Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?

“I’m not throwing this out. No way, man. Thank you for giving me a place for me and Brad.”

Watch the video below.

Elsewhere, Clooney recently reflected on turning 60, saying “it’s better than being dead.” In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said he’s “not thrilled” to reach the milestone but was jokingly grateful.

“As far as turning 60, listen, I’m not thrilled with it but it’s better than dead,” Clooney said. “So I’ll take it. I got two options.”

George Clooney most recently directed and starred in The Midnight Sky on Netflix.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “As an exercise in visionary filmmaking, The Midnight Sky succeeds admirably, and Clooney’s seasoned and trusted approach to working with a tight-knit ensemble of performers shines through.

“If only these strengths weren’t undercut by a need to strike a commercial chord with audiences, we’d be faced with a far more bold and robust piece of sci-fi filmmaking.”