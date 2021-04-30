George Clooney on turning 60: “It’s better than being dead”

George Clooney has opened up about his milestone 60th birthday, explaining why he won’t be celebrating.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said he’s “not thrilled” but was jokingly grateful.

“As far as turning 60, listen, I’m not thrilled with it but it’s better than dead,” Clooney said. “So I’ll take it. I got two options.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Clooney spoke about teaching his twin children charitable values.

“They’re not quite four yet so they don’t [understand],” he began. “My kids will always say, they’ll pick up a toy and they’ll go, ‘This is for the poor people.’

“And I go, ‘Good. OK, so let’s put it in the basket and we’ll take it to the poor people.’ And then there’s this shock on their face when reality hits.”

He added of their future contribution to his own charitable causes: “But I hope so. My parents always taught me that the best things you could do [is] challenge people in power and look out for people who aren’t in power and those kinds of things.”

George Clooney most recently directed and starred in The Midnight Sky on Netflix.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “As an exercise in visionary filmmaking, The Midnight Sky succeeds admirably, and Clooney’s seasoned and trusted approach to working with a tight-knit ensemble of performers shines through.

“If only these strengths weren’t undercut by a need to strike a commercial chord with audiences, we’d be faced with a far more bold and robust piece of sci-fi filmmaking.”