George Clooney opens up about love for Derby County in new interview

George Clooney has opened up about his love for Derby County football club in a new interview.

Since moving to England, Clooney has developed a love for football and in a new interview with Derbyshire Life, he spoke about his passion for Derby, who are currently in financial trouble and facing liquidation.

The club are also fighting relegation after a deduction of 21 points following historical financial breaches. They have, however, earned praise for their play under the management of former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney.

Advertisement

In the interview, Clooney said he started following the club after working with Jack O’Connell on the film Money Monster in 2016.

He told the magazine: “I have worked with quite a few British football fans and their moods were often dependent on how well their favourite soccer team had performed in their latest game.

“I found it quite curious and wanted to know what made that happen. Nobody wants to see their team lose but it seemed that British football fans were much more involved in the importance of the result. I was introduced to the Rams by Jack O’Connell a few years ago when we were making a movie together. He was so passionate about his team and has followed Derby County all his life.

“I watched a few games on TV and gradually I began to understand soccer better and began to look out for Derby County’s games and results. I have been watching ever since.”

He went on to say that his interest in football had “grown in recent years” and that he was involved in a bid to buy Malaga Football Club in Spain.

Advertisement

“It was quite an exciting prospect but ultimately it fell through. Perhaps owning a football club is the next best thing to playing for one. Maybe, one day….”

Clooney praised Derby under Wayne Rooney, saying: “Derby has a great football club with a fantastic history and I am sure there is a great future too. I know that there have been problems in recent times but nothing cannot be fixed and under the circumstances the team has been working really hard and playing well.”

“‘It’s obvious to me, looking on, that as well as the players on the pitch, the fans have played their part on the pitch too.”

While there have been reports today (March 26) of Clooney wanting to invest or buy in Derby since his interview with Derbyshire Life, the editor of that publication said there was as yet “zero link” to him wanting to buy the football club from their interview, despite the reports.

Last year, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham after their bid to buy it was approved by Wrexham’s Supporters Trust Board back in November.

Rob McElhenney told NME that he is trying to convince Sir Anthony Hopkins to become a Wrexham fan after the purchase.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”