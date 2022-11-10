George Harrison tribute film ‘Concert For George’ is being re-released in cinemas

A concert film dedicated to George Harrison is being re-released in cinemas across the world later this month.

Concert For George, was first shot in 2002 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a year after the late Beatles‘s death and featured Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne and members of Monty Python. It was organised by Eric Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia.

The film and its soundtrack have been remastered in Dolby Atmos, and a new introduction by Olivia and daughter Dhani Harrison will precede screenings.

You can find a full list of cinemas, which are screening the film to mark its 20th anniversary on November 29, here.

“A long time ago, imagining his ideal gig, George had said, ‘I could do something like that someday… If I had a ‘special’ I would like to have a few people who mean something to me,’” Olivia said in a press release. “[It was] the most deep moving songs written by George, whose meanings were potentised by his absence, played with heart and soul by a core group of friends. It is a joy to be able to relive that incredible evening again, on a big screen, 20 years on.”

Dhani added: “20 years ago, I stood on stage beside my father’s dearest friends and celebrated his life and music. It was one of the most beautiful things we could’ve done on that day to mark his passing. There was a lot of love involved in that show, which has been preserved in this Concert For George film. I hope you dig it.”

Earlier this year, Olivia wrote a book of poetry dedicated to her late husband.

Meanwhile, McCartney announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ earlier today (November 10).