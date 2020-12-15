George Lucas defends “pretty corny” dialogue in ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy

Star Wars creator George Lucas has defended some “pretty corny dialogue” from the prequel trilogy.

In Paul Duncan’s new book The Star Wars Archives 1999-2005, Lucas elaborated on the style of the script which many read as embarrassing.

“It is presented very honestly, it isn’t tongue-in-cheek at all, and it’s played to the hilt,” he said of one key moment between Anakin and Padmé, via Digital Spy. “But it is consistent, not only with the rest of the movie, but with the overall Star Wars style.”

Advertisement

He added: “Most people don’t understand the style of Star Wars. They don’t get that there’s an underlying motif that is very much like a 1930s Western or Saturday matinee serial.

“It’s in the more romantic period of making movies and adventure films. And this film is even more of a melodrama than the others.”

Expanding on the franchise’s tone inspired by soap operas and the implications in terms of staging, Lucas said: “There’s a bit more soap opera in this one than there has been in the past, so setting the scenes up and staging them was more complex than it usually is.

“Normally, we would have rehearsals at the beginning of the film. This one, because there was a lot more complex staging, I would take the week’s work and on the previous Saturday, I would spend all day rehearsing with the actors and the cameraman, and we would stage the scene and rehearse it a couple times.

Advertisement

“So for the rest of the week, we would have a very clear vision of what we were doing, and didn’t have to spend time on the set trying to figure things out.”

The Star Wars Archives 1999-2005 is available to purchase now.