Star Wars creator George Lucas might have made a small appearance in Episode IX, according to the film’s sound designers, David Acord and Matt Wood.

An audio clip of Lucas screaming, now called “The George” was recorded in 1973 for the director’s film American Graffiti – and has since featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last Jedi.

In an interview with ABC News, Acord and Wood shared that The Rise of Skywalker includes a “special scream”. The pair won’t reveal at which point it appears, nor whether it is specifically Lucas.

Advertisement

Ben Burtt, another long-time sound designer on the franchise, previously used “The Wilhelm” scream in Star Wars in 1977, to score a moment in which a Stormtrooper falls down a shaft of the Death Star. Burtt included it in every Indiana Jones film after that and the scream was used in countless other Hollywood films.

The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final chapter in the Skywalker saga, earned mixed reviews upon release. NME‘s Alex Flood gave the film three stars, saying: “This is a film made almost exclusively with its fans in mind.”