George Lucas, the father of Star Wars, has finally met Baby Yoda

Star Wars creator George Lucas has finally met meme sensation and star of new Disney+ spin-off TV show The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda.

An image captured and posted to Instagram by Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau saw the pair finally meeting. See it below.

Baby Yoda has become an internet sensation since The Mandalorian debuted in the US late last year. There have been memes a-plenty surrounding the tiny star, and bars in the US have even started serving their own Baby Yoda cocktails.

Baby Yoda has been the highlight of the ongoing Mandalorian series, and iconic director/actor/producer Werner Herzog recently called out the crew of the show for almost replacing the Baby Yoda puppet with CGI.

It was reported that, upon hearing that a digital substitute might be subbed in at a later point, Herzog reacted by saying: “You are cowards. Leave it.”

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau has revealed the second season of The Mandalorian has already begun filming, and the show was officially renewed for a second season at Disney+ at the tail end of 2019.

An NME review of the pilot episode of The Mandalorian called the new show “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly set in space,” adding: “Shamelessly swashbuckling and oddly old-fashioned for a series that has so much to gain from winning over newer, younger viewers, episode one is an absolute treat for Star Wars fans who have been waiting years for this.”