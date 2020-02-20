George MacKay, star of Oscar-winning First World War movie 1917, has spoken of his desire to play Rick Sanchez in a future live-action film version of the hit animated series Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty, which airs on Channel 4 in the UK, follows the exploits of a super-intelligent physicist and his intellectually-challenged grandson Morty. Together, they travel the universe solving apocalyptic problems while moving backwards and forwards in time.

Speaking at the UK premiere for his latest film True History of the Kelly Gang, MacKay responded to a fan suggestion that he’d make a good Morty in a potential big screen adaptation of the sci-fi show.

“My old flatmate used to love [Rick and Morty], is he the professor or the other one?” said MacKay, before NME confirmed Morty is Rick’s grandson. “Ah grand! I’d love to play the professor. Give me a few more years and I’ll play Rick!”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty took a mid-season break on 15 December 2019, with five episodes of the scheduled 10 having aired so far.

No return date has been confirmed by Adult Swim, the show’s US network, but the sci-fi animation’s social accounts have announced a 2020 air date for the rest of the season.

Back in 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes from creator Dan Harmon (Community), meaning that Rick and Morty‘s future has been secured for at least a few years to come.

‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ arrives in UK cinemas on February 28