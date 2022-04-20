‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ to be released as a global cinema event

A feature-length documentary about George Michael called Freedom Uncut will be screened in cinemas worldwide this summer.

George Michael Freedom Uncut will track the artist’s life after the release of his 1987 solo album ‘Faith’, including the making of his 1990 follow-up ‘Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1’.

The film will include exclusive personal archival footage, as well as performances and interviews with many of Michael’s favourite artists.

Michael passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas Day in 2016.

“George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally,” Tom Mackay, President of Premium Content at Sony Music Entertainment, said in a statement of the new film.

“In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, added: “We are proud to be bringing George Michael’s final work to the big screen in this global cinema event.

“As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George’s life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide.”

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be released as a global cinema event on June 22. Tickets and a list of all participating cinemas will be available on April 27 from here.