George Michael’s sister found dead on third anniversary of the singer’s death

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police

Will Lavin
George Michael and Melanie Panayiotou
George Michael's sister has sadly passed away. CREDIT: Getty Images

George Michael‘s sister, Melanie Panayiotou, was found dead on Christmas Day – on the third anniversary of the singer’s death.

Panayiotou, 55, was discovered at her home in Hampstead, London, on Wednesday night (December 25), according to SKY News.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

“A report will be compiled for the coroner into the circumstances.”

The news comes exactly three years after George Michael was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day in 2016. He “passed away peacefully at home” at the age of 53 of natural causes.

Ms. Panayiotou, a hairdresser, was close with her brother, travelling with him around the world at the height of his fame with Wham! in the 1980s and 1990s, and was heavily involved in helping manage his estate.

