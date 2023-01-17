George Michael’s family and estate deny involvement in potential biopic

George Michael‘s family and estate has denied giving approval to a planned biopic about the singer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a project was in the works, with The White Lotus star Theo James tipped to take on the role of the late Wham! singer.

However, Michael’s estate has now denied any involvement in the potential project, stating that the family will not endorse it.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” read a statement from George Michael Entertainment.

“On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Without the approval of Michael’s family and estate, it’s unclear if the reported project will go ahead. It’s also uncertain if any potential film will be allowed to use the singer’s music.

In a report published by the Daily Mail, insiders claimed that a script for the biopic is “in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man.”

They continued: “Theo James [is the] name on everyone’s lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all.”

The report came after the actor admitted he’d be keen to portray the Careless Whisper musician. “Oh yeah, I would love that. He is an icon. He is a bit Greek and I am a bit Greek,” the actor told a US talk show.

Elsewhere, Michael’s estate recently paid to tribute to supermodel Tatjana Patitz – who featured in the ‘Freedom’ music video – following her passing on January 11.