Gérard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault

Content warning: the following story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault of an actor in her 20s in 2018.

As The Guardian reports, an initial investigation was launched following the allegations several years ago. The case was closed in 2019, with authorities citing a lack of evidence, but was reopened last summer with criminal charges filed in December.

The unnamed accuser claimed Depardieu raped and assaulted her at his home in Paris back in August 2018.

Hervé Temime, Depardieu’s lawyer, has told CNN the actor denies all allegations. Back in 2018, the lawyer confirmed Depardieu knew the accuser but that he was “shocked” by the initial claims made against him, saying he “totally denies any assault, any rape and any criminal act”.

“I have strong elements to show that no offence took place,” Depardieu said at the time.

Depardieu is currently free but under judicial supervision. Élodie Tuaillon-Hibon, who represents the woman, told AFP that she hopes her client’s “private sphere will be respected” throughout the case.

Depardieu is perhaps best known for his work in films including Green Card, The Man In The Iron Mask, The Last Metro, Cyrano de Bergerac and The Life of Pi. His roles have earned him BAFTA, Oscar and Emmy nominations, in addition to Golden Globe and Cesar Award wins.