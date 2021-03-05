Get a first look at Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde has shared a first look at Florence Pugh her new movie Don’t Worry Darling – get a glimpse below.

It comes after the director shared a first glimpse of Pugh’s co-star Harry Styles in the film last month, praising singer for his “humility and grace” during filming.

“Don’t worry,” Wilde captioned the new post, which sees Pugh in the desert. See the new preview below.

In the caption to her recent post regarding Styles, Wilde spoke out about male actors and their reluctance to “play supporting roles in female-led films” – something she said hadn’t experienced with Styles.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she captioned the photo. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.

She added: “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognise why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.

“Enter: Harry Styles, our ‘Jack’. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant Florence Pugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

Last month, Wilde revealed she and Shia LaBeouf reportedly clashed during the production of a music video after he was fired from Don’t Worry Darling.

LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles on Don’t Worry, but also butted heads with Wilde separately while working on the music video for Rainey Qualley’s ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’.