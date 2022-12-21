‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges has died aged 90

Director Mike Hodges, known for films Get Carter and Flash Gordon, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed by longtime friend and producer on Hodges’ final film I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Mike Kaplan. According to the Guardian, Hodges died on Saturday (December 17) at his home in Dorset. A cause of death has not been released.

After working in television, Hodges had his breakthrough film with 1971 British gangster classic Get Carter, starring Michael Caine. The film is often featured on greatest British film lists, and received a remake in 2000 starring Sylvester Stallone.

Advertisement

Hodges and Caine reunited for the director’s follow-up film Pulp, a comedy thriller about an author who is hired to ghost-write the memoirs of a retired movie star, played by Mickey Rooney.

Outside of crime thrillers, Hodges is best known for directing 1980 space opera Flash Gordon, which featured a soundtrack composed by Queen.

He also helped launch the career of actor Clive Owen with 1998 British film Croupier. The pair reunited on his final feature film I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead in 2003, which features some plot similarities to Hodges’ directorial debut Get Carter.

His other credits include The Terminal Man, A Prayer For The Dying and Black Rainbow.

Hodges is survived by his wife Carol Laws, his sons Ben and Jake, and five grandchildren.

Advertisement

You can check out some tributes below.

Mike Hodges, director of FLASH GORDON, has passed. Finally saw this movie during the pandemic and it brought me such joy. Have watched it a bunch of times since. Nothing else like it. Rest in Peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/v0YQDBmaFs — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 20, 2022