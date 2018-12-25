‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele shares creepy trailer for new horror movie ‘Us’

Prepare to be scared

Jordan Peele, the director behind acclaimed movie Get Out, has shared the creepy first trailer for his next film Us.

The new movie stars Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, as well as The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss, Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Tim Heidecker and more.

In the first trailer, Nyong’o and Duke are seen driving to start their holiday with their two children, played by Shahadi Wright-Joseph and Evan Alex. Later, one of the kids spots a mysterious family on the driveway of their house, which sparks a sequence of terrifying scenes. Watch the trailer below now.

Peele recently explained at a press event that, while a black family may be the focus of Us, unlike Get Out, it is not about race. “It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.”

Of the movie’s monster, he added: “I dedicated a lot of myself to create a new horror mythology and a new monster. I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society.”

Us, which also stars Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Titans’ Anna Diop, is set for release on March 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this year that Peele would write and produce a “spiritual sequel” to horror classic Candyman. The film will be set in the same neighbourhood as the original – the Chicago area that was once home to the Cabrini-Green housing projects.