‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ film in development with ‘John Wick’ director

A new Ghost of Tsushima film based on the popular video game is in development.

As reported in Deadline, the film, which will be based on the hugely successful action adventure game of the same name, will be directed by John Wick director, Chad Stahelski.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz’s production company, 87Eleven Entertainment, will produce the film.

Advertisement

Since its release last summer, the game, which is centred around samurai warrior Jin Saka, has sold £6.5million copies.

According to Deadline, the film is being developed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen.

“We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter behind the first three John Wick films, has revealed he won’t be working on the next two movies in the Keanu Reeves-starring franchise.

The writer was asked in a new interview where he was in the writing process for John Wick 4 before revealing that he wasn’t involved.

“It wasn’t my decision,” Kolstad told Collider. “When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t.

“At a certain stage the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with [director] Chad [Stahelski], still close with [producer] David [Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.”

Stahelski is set to start shooting John Wick 4 soon.