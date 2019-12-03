Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters reboot has revealed its title, alongside a trailer release date to look forward to.

Where Paul Feig’s 2016 version recast the story with an all-female team, the upcoming reboot, now officially called Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has secured original cast members including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Reitman (son of Ivan, who directed the original two Ghostbusters films) has also cast Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace to lead his new picture, as well as Paul Rudd, who shared the news by tweeting, “Look who answered the call.”

Filming wrapped in November, and earlier this year Reitman shared a photo with his new cast members on set – as well as his father.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) have also given the trailer an age rating, which suggests it’s ready to go and will drop any time soon.

Reitman revealed in an interview that the film will blend horror with comedy, and will act as a “love letter to the original movie.” Acting as a sequel to those first stories, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finds a new hero, a young girl, that made the director rethink his upcoming career choices.

“I thought I was going to be this indie dude who made Sundance movies,” he said at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest. “And then this character came to me. She was a 12 year old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this was a movie that I needed to make.”