Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters sequel is on the way and some first look photos and the movie’s official poster have now been released.

Where Paul Feig’s 2016 version recast the story with an all-female team, the upcoming sequel, now officially called Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has secured original cast members including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Reitman (son of Ivan, who directed the original two Ghostbusters movies) has also cast Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace to lead his new picture, as well as Paul Rudd, who shared the news by tweeting, “Look who answered the call.”

In a new first look with Vanity Fair, a series of photographs from Ghostbusters: Afterlife have shared as well as the movie’s official poster.

The new photos include a shot of Ecto-1 speeding through a field and another of Paul Rudd’s character, Mr. Grooberson, stunned to be holding an actual ghost trap.

See the pics below:

Calling all #Ghostbusters fans: Your first look at Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace (and more) in @Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here: https://t.co/seTfBPHEWo pic.twitter.com/81XmW6aHr2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 6, 2019

Reitman shared the movie’s official poster, tweeting: “Who wants to go joyriding?”

Following a teaser that was released earlier in the year, the first full trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife will arrive on Monday (December 9).

The movie will follow a family as they move to a small Oklahoma town after the mother, Carrie Coon’s Callie, inherits property from a father she didn’t know. McKenna Grace plays Callie’s science-obsessed daughter Phoebe, and Finn Wolfhard plays her son Trevor.

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Reitman told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson was a kid when the event’s of the first movie occurred in 1984. Although later generations may think of it as a myth, or not think of it at all, he remembers it obsessively and is excited to pass on what he knows.