‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ receives positive first reactions: “Nostalgia done right”

The sequel premiered at CinemaCon

By Adam Starkey
Paul Rudd in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (Credit: Sony)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the sequel from director Jason Reitman, has received positive early reactions following its first screening.

The film premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday (August 23), with many in attendance posting their thoughts on social media.

Hollywood Critics Association founder Scott Menzel described the film as the “Ghostbusters sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see” and that it’s “nostalgia done right”.

Insider’s Jason Guerrasio was equally positive, writing: “Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And Jason Reitman is extremely loyal to the original.”

Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier, while similarly praising the film, however does note there’s some “big leaps in logic & plot that hold it back” but labels it the sequel “fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse”.

You can check out some reactions below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming). A number of faces from the original movies are set to make appearances too, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver.

The director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the son of Ivan Reitman, who helmed both the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. This marks the newest instalment in the franchise since the all-female reboot in 2016.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to release November 12, 2021.

