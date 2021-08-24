‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ receives positive first reactions: “Nostalgia done right”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the sequel from director Jason Reitman, has received positive early reactions following its first screening.

The film premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday (August 23), with many in attendance posting their thoughts on social media.

Hollywood Critics Association founder Scott Menzel described the film as the “Ghostbusters sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see” and that it’s “nostalgia done right”.

Insider’s Jason Guerrasio was equally positive, writing: “Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And Jason Reitman is extremely loyal to the original.”

Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier, while similarly praising the film, however does note there’s some “big leaps in logic & plot that hold it back” but labels it the sequel “fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse”.

You can check out some reactions below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see. It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps. #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/lOAtbMQedf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 24, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse. It’s got great new characters, lots of surprises, & plenty of laughs with just the right amount of nostalgia. I loved SO much of it. However, it’s not without some issues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fPyyfkbRRE — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 24, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ✈ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021

Saw #GhostbustersAfterlife at CinemaCon and it’s good. A solid continuation of the original two films. Nostalgia for the original, and a strong turn by McKenna Grace as Egon’s granddaughter. Paul Rudd gets the best lines. Fans will dig it. pic.twitter.com/MgBXmEVWqz — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 24, 2021

I saw GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. Sorry, no review. But what I can say is that it’s the best of the series, full stop. Stupendously well written, not leaning too hard on nostalgia, and telling a story better than even the original could muster. A winner in every sense. #CinemaCon — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) August 24, 2021

Yes, Ghostbusters: Afterlife screened at CinemaCon. Yes I saw it. Yes, it’s very good. Yes, this is the true Ghostbusters sequel you’ve been waiting for. It does have a lot of callbacks but it’s a nostalgic homage for the franchise. #GhostbustersAfterlife #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/iqDqGiC5bM — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) August 24, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming). A number of faces from the original movies are set to make appearances too, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver.

The director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the son of Ivan Reitman, who helmed both the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. This marks the newest instalment in the franchise since the all-female reboot in 2016.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to release November 12, 2021.