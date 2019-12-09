The first trailer for Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters sequel has finally landed, with some iconic characters returning to the fold.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees a brand new cast battling the supernatural, with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Logan Kim amongst the fresh faces in the new movie.

It comes a few days after the first look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife was unveiled in a series of photos, alongside the movie’s official poster.

The movie is being directed by Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, with part of the iconic original cast, including Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver, mooted to return. However, we don’t catch sight of them in this first trailer.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will follow a small family as they move to a small town in Oklahoma when the mother, Callie (Coon), inherits a property from a father she didn’t know. Grace plays science-obsessed daughter Phoebe, while Wolfhard plays son Trevor.

Explaining the movie previously, Reitman told Vanity Fair: “As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters. Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Rudd, meanwhile, plays Mr Grooberson, who was only a child around the time the original movies were set. He remembers the events of the time well, even if later generations think of it as a myth, or not at all.

Ghostbusters was previously rebooted in 2016 by director Paul Feig with an all-female team, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.