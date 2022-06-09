‘Ghostbusters’ animated movie and Netflix series in the works

A Ghostbusters animated movie and series have been announced.

In a series of announcements to mark Ghostbusters Day (June 8), an animated feature film “with all new characters and a whole new take” was revealed to be in the works.

The untitled film for Sony Pictures Animation will be directed by Jennifer Kluska (Hotel Transylvania 2) and Chris Prynoski (Beavis And Butt-Head Do America), with a script written by Brenda Hsueh (How I Met Your Mother).

A Ghostbusters animated series is also in development at Netflix from Sony Pictures Animation, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan serving as executive producers. No writer is attached to the project yet.

In a tweet announcing the project, the show is described as creating “the next generation of Ghostbusters” and that it will “navigate an unexplored era of the Ghostbusters Canon”.

Ghostbusters has been adapted into an animated series before, namely The Real Ghostbusters which aired from 1986 to 1991. A sequel spin-off series, Extreme Ghostbusters, was released in 1997.

After confirming a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife was in the works earlier this year, director Reitman revealed that the code name for the project is FIREHOUSE – a reference to the Ghostbusters headquarters from the 1984 original film.

Teasing the sequel on Twitter, Reitman wrote: “The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That’s where our story begins.”

The sequel, described as “the next chapter in the Spengler family story”, is expected to bring back the main cast from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, including Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon. A release date has yet to be announced.

In a four-star review of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, NME wrote: “The result is a sequel that feels like an authentic Ghostbusters movie without quite slipping into retread mode. Against the odds, this franchise might be back from the dead.”