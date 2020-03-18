Finn Wolfhard has teased more news about the upcoming Ghostbusters reboot, Afterlife.

The Stranger Things actor stars as Trevor in Jason Reitman’s upcoming addition to the franchise. Speaking exclusively to NME, Wolfhard shared his excitement.

“When I was really young, my parents were really big fans of the original movies, so I grew up watching them,” the actor said. “Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis – all of those were big, big people in our house. So getting to be a part of that legacy now is very flattering.

On what fans of the franchise, which began in 1984 with Ivan Reitman’s first film, can expect from the new instalment, Wolfhard is optimistic.

“Older Ghostbusters fans will find it’s a really, really faithful approach to the series,” he said. “While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made.

“It’s also really funny, so I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Filming wrapped last November, and earlier in 2019 Reitman shared a photo with his new cast members on set – as well as his father who directed the first film.

Reitman revealed in an interview that the film will blend horror with comedy, and will act as a “love letter to the original movie.” Acting as a sequel to those first stories, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finds a new hero, a young girl, that made the director rethink his upcoming career choices.

“I thought I was going to be this indie dude who made Sundance movies,” he said at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest. “And then this character came to me. She was a 12 year old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand.

“And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this was a movie that I needed to make.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently billed for a UK release on 8 August 2020.