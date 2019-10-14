‘Gilmore Girls’ star Liza Weil pops up in the new season 3 trailer for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ – watch

The show returns to Amazon Prime this December

A trailer has been released for the upcoming third series of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – watch it below.

The new teaser for the series features an appearance from Gilmore Girls star Liza Weil, who was confirmed to be appearing in the new series earlier this summer.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon Prime Video on December 6, and the new trailer is soundtracked by an original version of Cabaret song ‘Perfectly Marvelous’, recorded by Sutton Foster. Watch it below.

This isn’t the first time the worlds of Maisel and Gilmore Girls have intertwined, what with Amy Sherman-Palladino as the brains behind both shows.

At the end of 2017, a heartwarming Gilmore Girls easter egg appeared in an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up no less than 20 Emmy nominations earlier this year, including Best Comedy Series, after taking home five Emmys last year.

Maisel is set to be joined on Amazon Prime Video soon by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who signed a three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios last month.

Deadline reports that the agreement is “believed to be among the biggest for a female creator,” with industry speculation estimating the deal “to be in the mid-eight-figure range.”