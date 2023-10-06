Girl’s Day’s Sojin reveals she is engaged to actor Lee Dong Ha

Girl’s Day Sojin has revealed that she is engaged to actor Lee Dong Ha.

Sojin and Lee Dong Ha met when they appeared together in the film The Grotesque Mansion in 2021.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Sojin wrote: “Although this is very personal, I would like to share some good news with you ahead of a moment of great joy in my life.

“This coming November, I will promise to spend the rest of my life with the person I love most on Earth, Lee Dong Ha. Yes. I have become a bride about to get married.

“He is the person who filled the empty space in my heart with love, and he is the person who gave me a place to rest while I was busy living life. Also, he is someone I respect and love who made me realise that I am a precious person in the world.”

She added: “I am sincerely grateful to fans who have supported and loved me for a long time since I was young and to everyone who reads this post and looks fondly upon me with affection even today.”

Sojin’s agency Noon Company and Lee Dong Ha’s agency 51K jointly announced the news too. “Actress Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha will be tying the knot and become each other’s special one,” they wrote in a statement.

Sojin’s agency continued: “The wedding of the two, who have built up deep trust through their long-term relationship, will be held privately in November with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of the couple. Actress Sojin will continue to greet fans through great projects.”

Sojin debuted as part of the group Girl’s Day in 2010. She turned to acting in roles such as Stove League, The King: Eternal Monarch and Delightfully Deceitful.

Lee Dong Ha meanwhile debuted as a member of the musical Grease in 2008 and has since appeared in dramas such as Doctor Lawyer and Agency.