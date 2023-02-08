Girls’ Generation member Seohyun cast in sci-fi movie ‘Finding The King’

Girls’ Generation singer-actress Seohyun has been announced to have been cast as a lead in the upcoming sci-fi film Finding The King (literal translation).

South Korean news outlet Daily Sports reported earlier today (February 8) that Seohyun had been cast in Finding The King, which is expected to begin filming sometime in the first half of this year with a tentative release in 2024. Finding The King will be set in the 1980s, in a remote village nearby the DMZ (Demilitarised Zone) between North and South Korea, after a giant sets foot there.

With this, Seohyun becomes the latest star to be cast in the movie after Koo Kyo-hwan (Escape From Mogadishu) and Yoo Jae-myung were reported in December 2022 to have been in talks to star. According to Daily Sports, both actors have since confirmed their involvement in the new film.

Finding The King will be directed by Won Shin-yeon, previously known for his work on The Battle: Roar to Victory in 2019 and Memoir of a Murderer in 2017, the latter of which also credited him as a screenwriter.

Per Daily Sports, Seohyun will star as the only nurse in the village, working at its local clinic, while co-stars Koo and Yoo will respectively play a doctor dispatched to the village and a “villager full of justice”. All three actors will serve as the film’s lead stars.

Seohyun most recently starred in the 2022 KBS drama Jinxed At First alongside co-star Na In-woo. In a four-star review of the series, NME’s Rhian Daly described the romance K-drama as “a fun and warm watch, giving a unique twist on a fantasy fairytale and bursting with infectious energy in its scenes, storylines and stars.”

She was also a lead in the popular Netflix film Love And Leashes, which revolves around a pair of co-workers, Ji-woo and Ji-hoo (played by singer-actor Lee Jun-young, formerly of U-KISS and UNB), the former of whom accidentally receives a dog leash in a delivery mix-up and discovers her subordinate’s fetish. The pair later enter a contractual S&M relationship after Ji-hoo asks her to become his master.

In August 2022, Seohyun also reunited with her fellow Girls’ Generation bandmates for a long-awaited music comeback with the album ‘Forever 1’. It marked the band’s seventh studio album and first music as a full group in five years. It also signalled the end of the veteran group’s extended hiatus, which began after Seohyun, Tiffany and Sooyoung left SM Entertainment in October 2017.

In other Korean film news, Song Joong-ki has been cast as a lead for upcoming Netflix movie My Name Is Loh Kiwan, which follows the romance between its titular North Korean defector, who makes his way to Belgium to seek asylum, and Marie, a despondent professional shooter from South Korea living in Belgium. Song has been cast as Loh Kiwan, while The Sound of Magic’s Choi Sung-eun has been cast alongside him as Marie. My Name is Loh Kiwan will premiere exclusively on Netflix at an undetermined date.