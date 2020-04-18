‘Girls Trip’ stars reunite online to talk sequel plans: “I think we’re all down”

Jada Pinkett Smith has staged a virtual reunion with the co-stars of her 2017 movie Girls Trip on her Facebook show ‘Red Table Talk’.

Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, aka the Flossy Posse joined Pinkett Smith on a video call in which the inevitable subject of a sequel to the smash-hit vacation comedy arose.

“I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing,” said Hall about a second film. “That it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

Girls Trip made over $100 million in the US, the first movie by a black female screenwriter – Tracy Oliver – to do so.

Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ has generated plenty of headlines over the last few months.

In February, she used the platform to directly confront Snoop Dogg for his attacks on US broadcaster Gayle King for bringing up past sexual assault allegations against late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant. The rapper has since apologised.

“When you first came out and you said what you said, you know in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett Smith said.

“I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. I was like, ‘Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother.’ Right?'”