‘Gladiator 2’ crew members injured in stunt sequence

Several crew members have been injured on the set of Gladiator 2 after a stunt went wrong.

The film’s production company Paramount Pictures said the injuries were non life-threatening and happened while shooting a planned stunt sequence in Morocco.

In a statement via Variety, the company added: “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life threatening injuries.

“The safety and full medical services teams onsite were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.

“The wellbeing of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions.

According to Variety, no cast members were injured but six people received treatment for burn injuries and four remain in hospital.

Last month, it was reported that Pedro Pascal will reportedly join Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

He will join the previously reported Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and a returning Connie Nielsen. Pascal’s role is currently unknown.

The story will follow Lucius (Mescal) – the son of Lucilla (Neilson) and Maximus (previously played by Russell Crowe) – and the nephew of Emperor Commodus, who Joaquin Phoenix played in the first film. The official plot of the movie is currently being kept under wraps.

The sequel follows the 2000 award-winning film, which grossed over $500million (£398million) worldwide at the box office and won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

It is set to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024