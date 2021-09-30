Ridley Scott has provided an update on Gladiator 2, confirming the sequel is being “written now”.

The director, who helmed the 2000 classic Gladiator starring Russell Crowe, stated his plans to helm the sequel once he concludes work on his next project, KitBag.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoléon Bonaparte opposite Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as his wife Josephine, KitBag follows the French leader’s origins and swift rise as emperor.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Scott said: “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I’ve done with Napoléon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

KitBag is scheduled to enter production in early 2022 for Apple TV+, so the sequel to Gladiator will be a long way off yet.

In November 2018, it was announced that writer Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) was developing a concept for Gladiator 2, which is thought to follow Emperor Commodus’ (Joaquin Phoenix) nephew Lucius 20 years after the events in the original film.

Considering that both Crowe and Phoenix’s characters were killed in the original, it’s not expected they will return for the sequel.

Scott is set to release two films over the next few months, starting with The Last Duel starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, on October 15.

The second, releasing November 24, is House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto.