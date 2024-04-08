‘Gladiator’ sequel poster at CinemaCon reveals film’s official title

The official title and poster for the sequel to Gladiator has been revealed.

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning epic historical movie, released in 2000, is on the way, with Ridley Scott returning to direct.

Starring All Of Us Strangers and Normal People’s Paul Mescal in the lead, the sequel will focus on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla from the first film.

Nielsen will be reprising her role, and the cast will also be joined by Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn.

Also reprising his role from the first movie, which starred Russell Crowe in the lead, will be Derek Jacobi, who played Senator Gracchus.

Paramount Pictures is set to present its theatrical slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas later this week. Attendees at the event have already seen the new poster for the movie, which confirms the film’s tagline and title.

The name of the sequel to the winner of Best Picture at the 73rd Academy Awards, is simply Gladiator II.

The poster (via The Independent) depicts a large gladiator shield, with the film’s title, release date (November 22, 2024) and its tagline, which reads: “What we do in life echoes in eternity.”

In January, Mescal shared his concern about the fame which may come with the epic sequel. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Irish actor said about the film’s upcoming release: “I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street?”

He continued: “I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”