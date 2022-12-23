‘Glass Onion’ viewers think Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel is all about Elon Musk

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has just dropped on Netflix, and viewers have already decided it features a huge “dig” at Elon Musk.

The murder-mystery sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit Knives Out premiered on Netflix today (December 23). It sees Daniel Craig return as the smooth-talking detective, Benoit Blanc, but with a whole new murder to put to bed. However, fans seem to be convinced the real star of the show is Edward Norton; who they believe is parodying Elon Musk.

Norton plays billionaire Miles Bron, and many viewers of the film think that the character is a direct shot at Musk. Given the film was well into production and nearly complete by the time Musk’s controversial 2022 really kicked-off, some have been calling Johnson the new “Nostradamus”.

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film, a number of Glass Onion fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between Bron and Musk. On user wrote: “Bloody hell. Now that I think of it, Edward Norton’s character is so reminiscent of Elon Musk.”

“Damn, real brave of Netflix and Glass Onion to outright call Elon Musk an absolute idiot and still have a Twitter account,” wrote another user. While another viewer of the film tweeted: “Is Glass Onion a thinly veiled dig at Elon Musk? [sic]”

Though Norton has yet to comment on the seemingly Musk-iness of his character, he told Entertainment Weekly he’d been motivated by fallen start-up moguls. “Miles is the furthest thing from an actual scientist,” he explained. “Miles will be highly recognizable to anybody who’s watched the WeWork documentary or the Theranos documentary. He’s high on self-regard and emblematic of the self-appointed tech Illuminati. Miles Bron has never had an original idea at any phase of his life — that’s a good summation of him.”

Norton is a newcomer to the franchise, which has been spearheaded by Daniel Craig in two outings now. Craig sat down and talked to NME prior to the film’s release. Speaking of the secret of the franchise’s success, the former James Bond star said that Knives Out successfully married modern themes to “timeless” storytelling.

“Agatha Christie was writing in her time,” Craig told NME. “If she were writing now, there would be tech billionaires, there would be these people in her stories. That’s what’s unusual about them – although they do have a timeless feel about them, they’re now and everything that’s being spoken about is about now.

“It’s a fun movie. They’re fun movies and all we want is for people to come and have fun watching them. If you want to have a little think at the same time, then knock yourself out.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.