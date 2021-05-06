Glastonbury Festival’s livestreamed sets to show in UK cinemas

Music fans will be able to watch livestreamed sets from the Glastonbury Festival site in cinemas this month.

The festival is broadcasting performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Wolf Alice and more on the weekend of May 22 and May 23 in place of the event, which was cancelled for the second year running owing to the coronavirus crisis.

More than 350 UK cinemas will air the live sets in partnership with event cinema specialists Trafalgar Releasing on May 22, ScreenDaily reports.

Other acts playing Glastonbury’s ‘Live From Worthy Farm’ event are Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka. The acts will be interspersed with a spoken word narrative that takes viewers on a journey through the valley where the festival takes place.

Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said: “As a national moment with some of the biggest acts in music, we are excited to be part of this unmissable celebration, allowing audiences to experience the event on the big screen and support their local cinemas.”

The majority of the UK’s cinemas will reopen from May 17 in line with the government’s proposed roadmap out of lockdown.

Trafalgar’s livestreams will financially support Glastonbury Festival’s three main charity partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, and will help secure the return of the physical event next year.

Originally the ‘Live From Worthy Farm’ event was set for “one night only” for viewers at home on May 22 but, due to popular demand for the £20 livestream tickets, Glastonbury has since announced extra broadcast slots at 2pm and 7pm BST on Sunday, May 23.