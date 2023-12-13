Glen Powell says he “almost died” filming nude scene with Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell has said he “almost died” filming a nude scene on a cliff in Anyone But You.

The actor stars opposite Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming romantic comedy, directed by Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends With Benefits). In a scene shown in the trailer, Sweeney’s character Bea pulls out a spider from inside Ben’s (Powell) shorts at the top of a cliff, leading him to strip naked in a frightened panic.

Speaking about the scene at the film’s premiere in New York on Monday (December 11), Powell said it presented more of a safety risk than you’d expect.

“You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that,” Powell told Variety. “You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it.”

He added: “Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either. Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it’s all worth it.”

Sweeney also faced her own safety issues after she was bit by the spider on set. “There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” she said.

Anyone But You follows two people, Bea and Ben, who despise one another but decide to pretend to be a couple during a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia.

Other cast members include Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths.

Last month, Powell denied speculation that he was in a romantic relationship with Sweeney, describing the rumours following the film’s press run as “disorienting” and “unfair”.

Anyone But You is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 22 in the US, and December 26 in the UK.